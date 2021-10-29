Milton House, 91, son of Guy and Elfrieda House, born March 6, 1930, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Milton and his wife Ruth (Updegraff, from Williamsport) were residents of Lewisburg and Mifflinburg since 1997. Ruth "Boots" passed away 7 years ago. Milton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leland, Larry and Davey; and daughter, Annette.
Milton is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Brooks); two sons, Keith (Kathy), and Steven (Jan); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
From 1944 to 1947, Milton, his parents, and brothers ran a small dairy farm not far from the town of Milton. Dad joined the Navy the day he graduated Milton High School. He became a submarine sonar specialist and traveled the world aboard a diesel sub. In 1952, he met Boots, who at the time was studying nursing at Temple University, and the two married. Boots gave birth to their first child while Milt was out in the submarine during a storm. Dad was honorably discharged at the end of his 4-year term, and then enrolled at Penn State. He received a bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science in 1958.
Together, Milt and Boots lived life to the fullest. Along with their growing family, they made homes and befriended people all across the eastern seaboard and the midwest. Homes included Bad Axe, Michigan; Moorhead, Minnesota; Salisbury, Maryland; Caribou, Maine; Tecumseh, Nebraska; Worthington, Minnesota; Sumter, South Carolina, and Naperville Illinois. Dad worked for Fairmont Foods, Birdseye, and Campbell Soup. Over a period of 27 years, he served as a plant manager with Campbell Soup at four different food processing plants in four different states.
Milton's passions included wilderness adventures, boating, woodworking, travel, and reading. Above all, dad was a people person. He loved directing people in the plants that he ran. He loved engaging in conversation and sharing his stories. Right up to his last few weeks, he was still making people laugh.
For more information, visit https://www.rouppfuneralhome.com/
Burial will be held in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.