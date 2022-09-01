While Milton fell just short of playing for a District 4 Class 2A championship a season ago, the Black Panthers undoubtedly soaked up what that near-miss might have meant.
Had Milton downed Montoursville in its semifinal-round scrap, that victory would have popped Rod Harris’ squad into a state-playoff setting and elevated the program to another level.
Yet even though the Black Panthers watched four Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division II all-star selections graduate and move on, there’s still plenty of unsatisfied hunger left over from last fall that may have been converted into drive and determination.
If so, watch out.
“Each year our program improves and the culture has been changed here at Milton for girls’ soccer,” Harris said in an email. “We expect to be good and be a major contender each year. Our successes help fuel that fire. … Everyone is very excited and ready to get playing.”
Harris’ outfit still has a pair of PHAC-2 first teamers returning in high-scoring junior forward/midfielder Mackenzie Lopez and senior goalkeeper Morgan “Mo” Reiner. Lopez racked up 20 goals and 13 assists in 2021, while Reiner pitched eight shutouts for a Milton squad (15-4-1) that last season suffered four one-goal setbacks.
Since Lopez was part of a North Union United U-16 squad during the summer that claimed U.S. Youth Soccer’s National Presidents Cup, even more positive waves are on hand.
Versatile sophomore Lilly Batman and senior striker Ryen Roush landed PHAC-2 honorable mentions a year ago — and both of them are back. Also returning are senior Carly Neidig and sophomore Amelia Gainer, both defenders, while soph Maddie Zeiber is a capable finisher.
Although losing the likes of first-team all-leaguers such as Slippery Rock recruits Leah Walter (soccer/track) and Riley Murray (track), and Lancaster Bible soccer recruit Janae Bergey, will be felt … Milton’s roster is still flush with talent. Second-team choice Alexis Beaver also is gone.
Also arriving just in time are freshman Sammy Roarty, Addy Zettlemoyer, Claire Souder and Zoe Majors, talented youngsters who will log plenty of prime-time minutes.
All will help Milton make a serious run at PHAC-2 supremacy, a lofty perch reigning champion Central Columbia won’t yield easily. Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia, Hughesville, Warrior Run and Mount Carmel also figure to be difficult outs, while Loyalsock continues to rebuild.
Mifflinburg suffered significant losses after winning PHAC-I and District 4 Class 3A titles a season ago, while Midd-West returns plenty and could factor into the championship chase. Both sides moved over from PHAC-I, with Danville relocating from PHAC-2 to PHAC-I.
“It will be a very solid conference, as always,” Harris added.
Although smacked hard by graduation, Derek Stine’s Southern Columbia Tigers will chase their third straight District 4 Class A championship and make a run at a third PIAA Class A crown in as many years. And senior forward Loren Gehret will draw plenty of attention all season long after getting tagged an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Senior defender Emma Genners and senior midfielder Sophie Shadle (10g, 7a) landed second-team PHAC-2 recognition a season ago. Also back is junior speedster Peyton Wisloski.
Mount Carmel must rebuild its offensive attack following the graduation of high-octane striker Mia Chapman, who pocketed 45 goals in 2021. Senior forward Lexi Kane and senior midfielder Rachel Witkoski shared 13 finishes a season ago, but both must finish more frequently.
Fortunately, Emily Lloyd-Walter’s Red Tornadoes possess a defensive backfield that returns intact. So, goalkeeper Gabby McGinley will be surrounded by familiar faces such as center backs Leah Shedleski and Katie Witkoski, and flank defenders Haley Sypniewski and Abby Klokis.
Shedleski, Sypniewski, McGinley and Rachel Witkoski were recognized by HAC-2 in 2021.
Lloyd-Walter also is hoping senior Jenna Pizzoli, who decided to come out for the first time, can be as productive a finisher on the soccer field as she is on the basketball court.
Warrior Run has hopes of breaking off a challenge for the PHAC-2 championship — despite the Defenders’ relative youth. Rob Ryder’s club has just four seniors its 21-player roster.
Senior defenders Lindsey Trapani and Kiley Bohart headline a Warrior Run backfield that will complement sophomore goalkeeper Addy Ohnmeiss. All three landed all-league nods in 2021. Rob Ryder’s squad also has a veteran duo up front, where junior Amara Bieber and sophomore Raygan Lust (18 goals) return after posting all-league campaigns a year earlier.
All-league midfielder Rachel Keister (14 goals) is one of nine returning starters at Midd-West — Keister is a junior — where the Mustangs are hoping to climb above .500. Also back is senior forward Becca Yount (10g), while senior Chloe Sauer, another all-league selection, and junior Camryn Pyle will complement Keister in midfield.
Senior Rylee Weaver returns in goal — the Mustangs have just four seniors on their roster — while senior all-league choice Emma Martin will be stationed at center back. More experience in the back will come from juniors Alyssa Heckman and Sophie VonNeida.
Mifflinburg lost a host of seniors following its memorable run to PHAC-I and District 4 Class 3A championships — the Wildcats also reached the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals — meaning first-year coach Paige Dando has plenty of work to do.
Seniors Taylor Beachy and Avery Metzger are the notable Wildcats returning. Beachy was a second-team PHAC-I all-star.