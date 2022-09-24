MILTON — A 37-year-old Valley resident is charged with theft after stealing close to $3,000 from the Pennsylvania Lottery and a Milton truck stop.
State Police at Milton filed the charges against Jason Enterline, of Milton, after troopers were dispatched to American Truck Plaza, 1460 Ridge Road, Turbot Township, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Enterline was seen taking PA lottery tickets on surveillance cameras and was found to be using the American Truck Plaza company credit card to play PA online lottery play, according to police documents.
Police say an investigation showed Enterline took $700 in stub lottery tickets and used $2,295 from a credit card he was not authorized to use to play online lottery games.
Enterline is charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
— THE DAILY ITEM