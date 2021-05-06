MILTON —A 21-year-old Milton man who was arrested by the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department following an investigation into dozens of stolen railroad signs, signals and railroad equipment waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Dylan Jason Klein, 21, of Milton, was scheduled to appear in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl for the preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Instead, Klein waived had hearing, which now sends all charges to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas; no new court dates are scheduled yet.
Klein was charged by Special Agent Thomas Walsh with one misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property and one summary charge of defiant trespass. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
In total, Klein is accused of taking 19 signal relays, five locomotive signal boards, four signal lights, two train horns, two signal heads and a locomotive sign over two to three years. Walsh reported that he and other investigators from the Reading and Northern Police met with Klein at his residence in Milton regarding the investigation.
Co-defendant Andy Marlin Benfer, 18, of Mifflinburg, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Jim Thorpe office of District Judge Eric M. Schrantzin in Carbon County. Benfer is facing five felony charges: theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and two counts of receiving stolen property; one misdemeanor charge of illegally driving or operating recreational or another vehicle; and one summary charge of defiant trespass.
Benfer, jailed on $25,000 unsecured bail, is now scheduled for ARD Court hearing at 2:15 p.m. July 6 in front of Carbon County Judge Steven R. Serfass.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER