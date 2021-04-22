MILTON — Two projects at Milton Area School District are moving forward without issues, according to district officials.
One is a student-driven renovation project that will transform a residential property into the new district office, the other being a $14 million stadium renovation and health complex project that had a groundbreaking ceremony in early April. Doug Walter, the Construction Trades instructor, discussed the student's involvement with the renovation project at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom.
Each career-technology education program has 120 tasks that students must complete to finish the program.
"Doing this project, we will touch on every single one of those tasks on the list," said Walter. "It's pretty extensive the work they get to do."
School board members in October purchased the property and building at 668 Mahoning St. adjacent to the high school campus for $250,000. In a partnership with T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc., of Montandon, nearly 30 students from the district career-technology education programs have been designing and renovating the building over the course of the 2020-21 school year.
Some of the work so far has mostly been the demolition of parts of the building. All three levels of construction trade as well as life skills students are involved, said Walter.
Future work involves sidewalks, handicapped-accessible ramps, redoing the deck, exterior doors, siding repairs, wall framing, stairs, insulation, ceiling tiles in the basement, cabinetry, toilets and sinks, electrical work, as well as working with a real contractor to learn about scheduling, time constraints and work ethic.
"I'm excited for them to work under some stress," said Walter.
Tim Marvin, one of the students in the CTE program, said working on the house is fun and provides real-world experience. He and his fellow students look forward to their time at the property.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the ultimate goal is to have its students career-ready upon graduation and this opportunity affords such an experience.
"The facility will house Business Services, Human Resources, Student Registration. Educational Services, Technology Services, Pupil Services and the Superintendent’s Office," said Keegan. "The Board of Directors will now have a permanent Board Room. We are very grateful for the many community partners who are coming together to donate the time and materials to complete the project and most importantly, support the students of the MASD."
Athletic project
The school board members voted in January to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid; Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work; Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work; Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work; and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
The project includes stadium lights, bleachers, concession stand, ticket booths, locker rooms for home and visitors, restrooms, an 8-lane track, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin pit, scoreboard and press box. When completed, the artificial surface will be lined for football, boys and girls soccer and field hockey competitions and be available for marching band to practice, hosting tournaments and performances.
"The athletic complex renovation is meeting its timelines and on schedule to begin the Fall 2021 athletic season," said Keegan. "Please visit our website, where you can watch the exciting progress, through our time lapse cameras."