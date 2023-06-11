Belinda Stefl of Milton believes deeply in the Girl Scouts’ values and as such, she does at least one good deed every day. After 57 years of volunteer service to the Girl Scouts organization. On May 17, at a ceremony in Elysburg, Stefl was honored with the Thanks Badge II, the highest national-level honor given to Girl Scout volunteers. This award has been presented to just 26 people since 1962.
Stefl has been a troop leader at all levels in a number of Valley towns. Over the decades, she has inspired — quite literally — thousands of girls and women. She has been the recipient of every Girl Scouts volunteer award and the Thanks Badge II is the pinnacle of volunteerism and affirms the passion she continues to exemplify.
The Thanks Badge II recognizes exemplary service in a leadership role significantly above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in a measurable impact that benefits the Girl Scout movement.
Stefl started scouting in 1966 as a Brownie and worked her way up through the ranks until she received her Gold Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout, 50 years ago in June 1973.
At the award ceremony, Stefl thanked fellow leaders who have become lifelong friends, her husband Jamie, and her daughter Rebekah Zazzera. She said when she met Jamie in 1983 her calendar was overflowing with Girl Scout obligations and when he asked her about it, she replied with a smile, “You’ll figure it out.” Stefl said that as an engineer, Jamie has always assisted her with efficiently packing camping equipment and cookies in the trunk of her car.
Janet Donovan, President and CEO of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pa., said, “We are so pleased to award this honor to Belinda for her outstanding dedication and lifetime of service to Girl Scouts. Her dedication to our organization is truly inspirational, as she helps deliver our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”
Donovan said that Belinda exemplifies the sisterhood of Girl Scouts, mentoring new leaders and being a positive role model for young girls.
In her remarks to the audience, Donovan said founder Juliette Gordon Low’s vision in 1912 of the need for girls to be self-sufficient, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, is still as profound and relevant today as it was more than 100 years ago.
“The challenges that the next generation of girls face are so much more daunting [than when I was growing up], with social media, peer pressure, and other negative pressures…Girl Scouts can provide a path for them to change the trajectory of their lives. It changed the trajectory of Belinda’s life,” Donovan said.
In the past year alone, Belinda has inspired Girl Scout leaders at the Virtual Volunteer Conference held on Zoom, through her closing remarks at the 2022 National Girl Scouts Product Program Conference in Hershey and assisting other councils in developing a Bronze and Silver Award ceremony.
This month, Donovan continued, “Stifl helped organize the Knoebel’s Camporee, where 120 girls and volunteers engaged in outdoor experiences. At that camping excursion, two five-year-old girls came up to Belinda at 6 a.m. when she was sitting by the campfire, asking what was next. She looked deeply into their eyes and told them, “Anything and everything; dream on girls, but what’s next? Breakfast.”
Stefl has a fondness for teaching many types of outdoor and safety skills, but especially campfire skills, cooking in a box, cooking on a tin can, and cooking in a clay pot. She said she also has a deep personal connection to the formal ceremonies, such as bridging a girl to the next level.
At the awards ceremony, Donovan shared the results of an alumni study conducted by the Girl Scouts Research Institute (GSRI) of 1,000 Girl Scout alums, 800 women who were never Girl Scouts, and 922 Gold Award Girl Scout alums. The study showed that women who were Girl Scouts were more likely to be happier in their lives, have a higher education, more likely to vote, more likely to volunteer in their communities and more likely to be leaders in their organizations. Alums say being Girl Scouts set them on a path for achievement, connected them to something bigger than themselves, and helped them develop their passions and interests. The full study can be found here: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/discover/about-us/research-and-data/girl-scout-alum-difference.html
To find a local Girl Scouts troop near you, go to GirlScouts.org and click on Find a Troop.