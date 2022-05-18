MILTON — Milton Area School Board members adopted a final $38.2 million budget for next year with a real estate increase for homeowners.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, school board directors in a split 6-3 vote approved the final budget of $38,231,007 million for the 2022-23 school year with a millage increase of 2.76 percent (1.94 mills) for Northumberland County and 2.14 percent (.37 mills) for Union County. A deficit of $276,216 was closed using the district's fund balance, according to business manager Derrek Fink.
"I would say every year has its challenges," said Fink on Wednesday. "This year, we were fortunate to have additional federal funding through CARES ESSERS grants. However, when projecting forward, I am concerned about the next budget and the year after that as we will face a much larger deficit when federal funding returns to its normal, low levels."
The continued strain caused by state and federal mandates that are placed upon the district without adequate state and federal funding to match really puts burdens on local tax payers, said Fink.
"I am hopeful we will see real reform for areas such as charter school tuition, local tax reform and state education funding to reduce the need for district to rely on our local tax payers so heavily," he said.
The final budget includes real estate taxes of 72.3 mills in Northumberland County and 17.7 mills in Union County, raising them from 70.0.36 mills in Northumberland County and 17.33 mills in Union County. A homeowner in Northumberland County with a median home value of $19,050 will see an annual increase of $36.96 while a homeowner in Union County with a median home value of $107,950 will see an annual increase of $39.94.
The increase is 50 percent of the district's Act 1 index.
"Overall, I am pleased with the budget," said Board President Christine Rantz. "We went about 50 percent of what was in the index. Our business manager explained that the Homestead Farmstead that homeowners will receive might offset the tax increase for many people."
The 2022 Homestead/Farmstead property tax reduction will be approximately $42.19 more than last year. This means that more than 50 percent of the district's primary residence taxpayers (those with home values near or below the median) will not see any increase to their tax bill for 2022-23, even with the increased millage rate, said Fink.
"Our projected special education costs for Emotional and Autistic Support services are increasing by approximately $388,500," said Fink. "We also continue to experience additional strain caused by cyber charter schools. We have budgeted an additional $126,000 for cyber education this year. Finally, as is the case each year, staff salaries and benefits make up the largest portion of our budget at about 74 percent of total expenditures, these costs increased by $1,133,255."
The budget was approved 6-3 with Director Joshua Hunt, Stephanie Strawser and Lindsay Kessler casting the dissenting votes.