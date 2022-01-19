Staff Reports
HARRISBURG — Olivia Arnold, 17, of the Milton FFA Chapter, performed well at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Arnold and her Market Goat placed first in their class. Later in the show the goat was awarded the Heavyweight Champion title. During the Champion Drive, Arnold and her caprine were selected as the Reserve Champion Market Goat.
Arnold placed second in her class with a market lamb that she exhibited. That lamb went on to become the Reserve Champion — Natural Division winner.
Arnold’s livestock wasn’t the only one winning ribbons and banners. Olivia earned a spot in the Supreme Showman Contest and was selected as the Reserve Champion Supreme Showman — All Species.