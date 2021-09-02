Typically, a rivalry game involves a short bus ride, a packed stadium and a week’s worth of hype around the school.
However, this year’s version of Milton versus Warrior Run is anything but the typical rivalry game.
Thanks to construction issues and COVID concerns, the circumstances surrounding this game are completely different from most meetings between the Black Panthers and the Defenders.
Milton (1-0) had to go virtual for its final two school days of the week, while Warrior Run (0-0) wasn’t able to play its first game. Plus, both schools have their stadiums under construction, leaving them to take a 30-minute bus ride to Central Columbia for a game that might not have the traditional feel of each community getting to see their team for the first time.
One thing remains the same: both teams are excited to renew this rivalry.
“We’re pretty familiar with them, and they’re pretty familiar with us, so we’re excited for that opportunity to play them again,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “Both schools are dealing with some adversity, but I don’t think it’s an advantage or disadvantage for either team this week. We’ve known since the beginning we weren’t going to play at home, and I think we’re just excited to play.”
The same could be said for Warrior Run, as the Defenders are still waiting to play for the first time in 2021. With no game under their belts, their biggest concern is rebuilding the momentum they had coming out of their scrimmage, and getting themselves back in a normal routine for game week.
“We were pretty positive as to what we did coming out of the scrimmage with North Penn,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “I was very pleased with where we were at, and we need to continue to move forward going toward the game. We were rusty coming back from having time off, but we got better as the week went on.”
While the Defenders were making their improvements on the practice field, the Black Panthers were making theirs on the field. Milton could have fallen apart after the first series against Nativity BVM, but it showed a new resiliency that reflected what Davis has seen from his squad this season, rather than the struggles it’s shown in past years.
“On our first series, we had the bad snaps, penalties and a punt, and then we had an interception go through our hands,” Davis said. “In years past, I think we would have put our heads down and said, ‘Here we go, same thing as always.’
“But I thought we responded tremendously to the adversity. I feel like I’m seeing the same team I saw for the past several weeks; a team that’s pretty focused and plays for each other. We have not had a lot of (past) success, and one of the things we’ve talked about is learning how to win. Now that we’ve won, we’ve got to learn how to sustain that.”
According to Davis, sustaining that means developing a passing attack to go with what freshman Chris Doyle and junior Xzavier Minium gave the Black Panthers in Week 1. Milton rolled up 314 yards of offense, but not one yard came through the air.
“We can’t just rely on the running game,” Davis said. “We’ve got to be able to pass the ball. Our offensive line has to continue to has the success it had last week so we can run and throw. We’ve got to be more balanced, and get off the field on (defensive) third downs.”
Passing will also be part of the equation for Warrior Run, which debuts a new passing connection between quarterback Ryan Newton and receiver Ian Jones, and will be trying to get on the same page against an opponent that has game experience. However, with this being a rivalry game, Long isn’t worried about Milton having that extra bit of game experience over his team.
“Obviously, it would be nicer going in if this was their second varsity start instead of their first varsity start,” Long said. “But our kids are excited to get after it, and we’re going against a rival, so I think some of that is thrown out the window a bit.”