MILTON — Trace Witter and Tyler Geiswite shut out Matthew Blake and Kaleb Sauers in their respective singles games. Jacob Post gave Mifflinburg (0-10) the team's lone point in the match via forfeit.
Gaven Russell and Hagan Hanselman-Reigel knocked off Andrew Blake and Clay Groff in the first doubles game to lead the Black Panthers to their first win of the season. The Milton duo won the second set 7-6, including a 7-4 tiebreaker victory, to force the decisive supertiebreaker set where Russell and Hanselman-Reigel won 10-8.
Milton 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Trace Witter (Mil) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Geiswite (Mil) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Post (Miff) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Gaven Russell & Hagan Hanselman-Reigel (Mil) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 4-6, 7-6 (7-4 TB), 10-8 supertiebreaker; Talen Hoffer & Deven Shoemaker (Mil) def. Reese Conklin & Ryan Sauers 6-0, 6-0.