MILTON — Fire twice threatened the future of the Bethany United Methodist Church and each time its congregants resolved to rebuild.
Nearly 50 parishioners returned Sunday to Bethany United for its formal grand reopening service. The church had been closed since a fire on Nov. 26, 2019, caused severe damages and temporarily displaced congregants.
The Great Fire of 1880 consumed seven churches in the borough, and most every other building at that time. Construction on a “new” Bethany United Church started in 1882. All seven were eventually rebuilt.
In 2019, firefighters saved the gothic-style church from the same fate of having burned to the ground.
“The outside, what you see looks exactly as what you’d see looking at it in 1882. The inside is all brand new. It’s really beautiful,” said Mike Longenberger, a member of the church.
Poole Anderson Construction, of State College, and five sub-contractors completed construction and renovations. The project was led by church leaders and former pastor, the Rev. William L. McNeal, who since retired. The Rev. Travis Allshouse was assigned to the church on July 1.
Allshouse was unfamiliar with both fires. He was leading a church in Shermansdale, Perry County, when he learned of his new assignment. When he visited with his family in March, the building wasn’t yet under roof, he recalled.
“My first thought was, oh my gosh, what am I going to do,” Allshouse said. “I leaned on my faith and knew that I was called here for a reason.”
The sanctuary and the fellowship hall appear brand new, floor to ceiling. Mechanical upgrades include a new wet and dry sprinkler system along with a smoke detection system wired to alert first responders in the event of detection. Utilities were moved to the first floor as a flood protection measure.
New features include a video screen at the sanctuary’s front used for video clips and lyrics to hymns. The church now has wi-fi throughout the building and a mini-production studio to record or live stream services.
Two of the church’s stained glass windows are now exposed inside the sanctuary, adding to a flood of natural light. The windows had previously been covered from the interior, visible from outside only.
Also exposed in the fellowship hall is a hand-painted mural listing each of the 10 Commandments. Once hidden years ago during an interior renovation, the mural is now a focal piece. No one is certain how old the mural, Allshouse said, though it’s believed it may date to when the church was built nearly 140 years ago.
Costs neared $4 million, Allshouse said. The church was insured.
Allshouse said he invited McNeal to Sunday’s service but that United Methodist Church policy prevents the return of a former pastor.
Ron Huff and his wife, Barbara, of New Columbia, have a longtime connection to the church. They were married there in 1968. On Sunday, Barbara greeted visitors as Ron waited for her to join him in a pew.
“They did a great job,” Ron said of the rebuild.
Betty Blyler grew up in the church. She recalled visiting her sister’s home a few blocks from the church on the day of the 2019 fire. First, she heard sirens. Later, she saw smoke rising above the skyline. Eventually, she witnessed firsthand as flames spread on the church roof.
“I really wanted to see them rebuild it because it’s a focal point of the town,” Blyler said. “I’m very glad to be here. I think they did a really good job.”