MILTON — Hot sausages at Gunzey’s, participants in the huge annual parade and craft items for sale under the sunshine were hot topics of conversation during , of New Columbia, was a hot topic at Milton’s 46th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.
Before the parade, people from many different areas congregated the streets with a plethora of food providers and other vendors of different specialities.
The Harvest Festival has been an annual tradition since 1977.
Jessica and Brett Walter, of Watsontown, have three kids, Nora, Jaxson and “Little Bill.”
Jessica said it was their her time visiting. Originally she is from Texas.
“We wanted to enjoy the day with the kids and the weather,” said Jessica.
She said she had no expectations going into the event but seemed pleased with what was going on. The only thing wrong, she said, was the heat.
Carlos Oquendo, 23, was working the event at a stand to raise church funds for Christian Church of Restoration, of Milton.
Oquendo said this was his first time attending and was the chef behind Mexican-Inspired food goods at the tent. He said they sold out and people are not used to Hispanic food.
Stacey Shope, of Beads by Stacey, was at the event and is no stranger to it.
“I’ve been doing this the last couple years,” said Shope, who had been at the event starting at 8 a.m. and said she likes the events setup.
“It’s fun for the whole family,” said Shope.
“Its always a decent thing,” said Shope.
Shope said after the parade vendors tend to get busier. Her aunt used to have Broadway Luncheon. She said a lot of families tend to come later in the day once student athletic games are done.
Cheryll and John Pawlak, of New Columbia, said they came for the food.
“It’s a nice day. Why not?” said Cheryll.
John said he used to live in Milton They both agreed different vendors and crafters glittered the event.
They both complimented Gunzey’s hot sausage and hinted it was worth trying.
Michael and Wendy Paul, of New Columbia, also suggested Gunzey’s.
“We wanted to have the kids out for some fun,” Michael said.
“This is an every year thing,” said Wendy.
Wendy said it is fun to see fun things happening in Milton.
“We wanted to have the kids out for a fun experience,” Wendy said.
Taffney Strous, New Columbia, runs Gunny’s with her brother, Tris West. Gunzey’s is a third generation business owned by the fourth generation operation for 60 years next Sept.
“I’ve never not done this,” said Taffney.
Their grandfather, who used to work on the railroad, started the Gunny’s tradition.
Taffney said the hot sausage recipe is their grandfathers own making.
Their relationship with Bald Birds in Jersey Shore, she said, has been helpful with the success of their business.