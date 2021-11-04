Heading into the season, Milton senior Ashton Canelo said he wanted to close his football career with a .500 or better record and a playoff berth.
Those seemed to be lofty goals for the Black Panthers, who entered the season with five combined wins in the last five years.
Milton promptly went out and won its first two games, for its first 2-0 start since 2000. The Black Panthers won their first four games and were 5-1 after six weeks.
“We were out here all summer long in the heat, then into the weight room to work,” Milton offensive lineman Hunter Zettlemoyer said. “It’s also just the not wanting to lose anymore, and wanting to be a better football team. I think that’s what’s really driving this team ...
“And the want to just be better football players.”
That offseason work and drive to improve turned into better on-field results, which led to more confidence for the Black Panthers. That was apparent to Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler ahead of the team’s Week 6 contest.
“You can see it by their body language and the way they play; (Milton is) playing with confidence,” Dressler said. “We’re talking about teenagers here, and when they have confidence, it does wonderful things for them.”
The Black Panthers weathered a three-game losing streak and closed the season with a 27-20 win over Shikellamy last week to grab a 6-4 record, the No. 2 seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs and a “home” playoff game tonight against North Penn-Mansfield.
The game will be played at Central Columbia. Construction on Milton’s Alumni Field is not completed.
“We responded to adversity all year long,” Milton’s Dylan Reiff said. “We’ve been on the road the whole season, and when stuff doesn’t go our way, we know we’ve got to just keep our heads up and keep fighting.”
While Milton rode a hot start to clinch a playoff berth, Line Mountain and Lewisburg both overcame slow starts to reach the postseason.
The Eagles lost their first seven games of the season, but they had chances. Line Mountain started the season with a three-point loss to Juniata, the top seed in District 6 Class 4A, and lost to Camp Hill by two and North Penn-Mansfield by one later in the year.
Line Mountain closed strong, thought, defeating Newport by three points and James Buchanan by 28. Nolan Baumert, who has rushed for 486 yards this season, went over 100 yards on the ground each of the last three games.
Now Line Mountain gets a shot at defending four-time state champion Southern Columbia in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Green Dragons lost their first three games under first-year coach Eric Wicks, and also missed games due to COVID-19 concerns early in the season.
“We’re trying to be that team that goes out there, works together, and works for every inch and every yard to get to where we need to get,” Wicks said after the 0-3 start.
Well, the Green Dragons got where they needed to be — running off four straight wins, and winning five of their final six games — to edge Mifflinburg, which they beat in the regular-season finale, for the fourth and final District 4 Class 4A playoff spot.
“We were all bummed out at the beginning of the season, but after we got that first win, everybody was so happy,” Lewisburg senior Zander Walter said. “We started practicing harder, coming together and everything took care of itself.”
Lewisburg gets a shot tonight at 10-0 Jersey Shore, which topped the Green Dragons 47-8 in Week 4.
Individual standouts
Four Valley players rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the regular season, led by Southern Columbia senior Gavin Garcia.
Garcia, who committed to Kent State to play football, has 1,437 rushing yards on 118 carries, good for 12.2 yards per carry. Garcia, who has 23 rushing touchdowns and 32 total touchdowns, became the third Tiger to score 100 or more touchdowns in his career.
“I was glad to reach that milestone. I just let the stats — yards and touchdowns — come, while I’m focused on winning, especially this year,” Garcia said.
Shamokin’s Max Madden (1,348 yards), Danville’s Ty Stauffer (1,132) and Milton freshman Chris Doyle (1,046) also reached 1,000 yards on the ground.
Five quarterbacks threw for more than 1,000 yards — Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler (1,845), Danville’s Madden Patrick (1,080), Selinsgrove’s Mark Pastore (1,072), Warrior Run’s Ryan Newton (1,063) and Lewisburg’s Wade Young (1,022).
Danville’s Carson Persing leads the Valley with 957 receiving yards, 434 more than Mifflinburg’s Jacob Bingaman, who is second in the Valley.
Persing also became Danville’s all-time leader in receptions earlier this season.
“He does a lot, and he gets better and works at it every single day,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said of Persing. “Whether it’s in the weight room or the training room, whatever his task, he does well, and between the lines it shows. He’s a talented young man and a hard worker, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Daily Item sports editor Kurt Ritzman, Daily Item reporter Todd Hummel and correspondents Dan Angell, Matt Beltz and Anthony Mitchell contributed to this report.