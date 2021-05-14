Earlier this year, Regi Wendt was given the assignment to write a memoir as part of her Penn College Now English course.
It was during that assignment that Wendt, a Milton senior, came up with her word for the year.
“I’m very self-motivated,” Wendt said. “My word this year has been resilience. I’ve focused everything around resilience.”
That’s certainly an apt word for Wendt as a member of Milton’s girls track and field team this season. Not only was there no season last year — a season in which coach Rod Harris thinks his team could have won Milton’s first district title with a roster heavy with 2020 graduates — but Milton has been forced to practice at the Pawling Athletic Complex in Lewisburg due to construction at Milton.
“It’s been very tough on everybody with not having a season last year, especially with the caliber of team we had,” Harris said. “It was disheartening. Coming into this year, we really had to rally the troops.
“We pulled kids like Regi aside, and said, ‘You’ve got to step up.’ This year has been a struggle, too, because every day at 4:50 we have to get on the bus and go to Lewisburg (to practice). ... It’s been very difficult.”
Wendt said the reason for the Black Panthers’ success was they’ve worked hard at the urging of Harris and the other coaches.
“The coaches have pushed us more than we thought we’d be able to push,” Wendt said.
With that push, Wendt has top-15 times in District 4 in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and is a part of the state’s third-ranked 400-meter relay team.
“I’m impressed with the team and myself,” Wendt said.
Wendt’s performance on the track, her academic performance (97.34% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
With the three Heartland Athletic Conference sectional meets set for today — Milton is headed to the Central Sectional at Central Columbia — and the district meet set for next week, Wendt has some goals she wants to accomplish before heading off to college.
“We’re trying to break the school record in the 4x1 and the 4x4,” Wendt said. “Everybody is trying to perform as best as they can.”
Harris added: “Our 4x1 is really exciting right now. We haven’t been able to run it often because Janae Bergey has been injured for much of the season. We’re actually ranked third in the state, having only run it twice with our four people.”
Wendt also said she wants to break 13 seconds in the 100; her personal best is currently 13 seconds even.
“The fresher we can have Regi, that’s what’s going to allow her to do it,” Harris said. “As sprinters, you train so hard at the beginning of the season to build that foundation. Then at the end of the season, the fresher you have them, the faster they’ll run.
“She’s running very well in the 200, also. Any kind of district medal for Regi in the 200 will be very well-deserved and well-earned.”
Harris said that his senior sprinter has played a big part in the success the Black Panthers have had this season, and not just because she sprints fast.
“She has done a fantastic job of accepting the senior leadership role, and she has owned it,” the coach said. “Nothing fazes her. She’s always there for her teammates. ... She’s a great role model for her younger teammates to look up to.”
Wendt is planning to attend Bloomsburg University next year, but has already gotten a taste of the college experience with a pair of Penn College Now courses — English and anatomy.
“I like to challenge myself,” Wendt said.
Wendt, who is a member of the National Honor Society and the vice president of the Spanish National Honor Society at Milton, said she refocused on school last year without having a track season.
“Last year with all the free time because of COVID, I had time to learn new ways to study,” Wendt said. “My parents are big motivators for school, which is always helpful.”
Outside of academics and athletics, Wendt likes to make an impact by giving back. One way she does that is by serving as the secretary of the Team Cambodia club.
“Years back, (Milton) built a school in Cambodia,” Wendt said. “Every year, we raise money for them. This year, we bought them new computers.
“I like helping others. This is a small school in a small place, but we’re still impacting somebody in a big way.”
Wendt is an active member of St. Joseph Church in Milton, and has volunteered at Carriage House, which is a developmental service home in Milton, among other community service activities.
“With my church, we go every year for Christmas,” Wendt said. “We help them with different Christmas activities. We built little snowman ornaments and it was a lot of fun. It’s cool going back every year, and them remembering who you are and getting closer with them.”
When Wendt, who was Milton’s Homecoming queen, isn’t volunteering, running or studying, she likes to play guitar, though isn’t something she does publicly.
“My mom gets frustrated and says, ‘Why keep your talent to yourself?’” Wendt said. “That’s my thing I do at home.”
For now the focus is on setting school records, and trying to chase district medals. Wendt said part of why those things are within reach is because of the resiliency of the team.
“One good thing that came out of COVID is that we’ve pushed ourselves more than just on the track,” Wendt said. “We formed bonds in school because of being on a team together. It’s helped us push each other in practices, and that’s shown during track meets.”