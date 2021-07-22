Minerva Ellen (Ramer) Chubb, 97, of Middleburg, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Our beloved “Mammy” was born May 15, 1924, in Globe Mills, to Adam and Minnie (Heimbach) Ramer. She was married to Donald I. Chubb on Jan. 25, 1944.
She attended and graduated from Freeburg High School in 1942.
Minerva was a faithful servant of Christ and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Middle Creek, Selinsgrove. She enjoyed search-a-word puzzles, reading, was a sports fan, and was quick to inform you she played basketball in high school. She was known for her homemade walnut cake. She was a strong and loving example to her family. We can only imagine she was met with, “Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.”
She was the last of her immediate family. Minerva was greeted in Heaven by her husband of 60 years, Donald; her son, Ronald; and her siblings, Albert “Bud” Ramer, Betty Ward, and Shirley (who passed in infancy).
Those missing her here on Earth are the joy of her life, her family: daughter, Sandra Snyder and husband George; daughter-in-law, Darla Chubb; grandchildren, Rodney Chubb and wife Michele, and their children, Jared Reichenbach and Taylor Hodges; Daryl Chubb and wife Keena, and their daughters, DeeAnna and Kendyl; Heidi Reigel and husband Jim, and sons, Isaac and Kai; Krisi Bailor and husband Jeff, and daughters, Ava, Molly and Clara; Kathi Shambaugh and husband Jamie, and sons, Greyson and Corbin; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to Almond Tree for loving and caring for Minerva over the years.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with the Rev. Robert P. Doll officiating.
Private burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial contributions to honor Minerva’s memory can be made to her church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.