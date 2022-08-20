MIFFLINBURG — Approximately 55 people came to visit Herr Library on Saturday to play a round of miniature golf and support the local public library.
There were 18 themed holes throughout all 3 floors of the library including a digital hole using the Wii in the teen space.
The event was held Friday and Saturday, and funds raised from the event go to support the library’s general programs, "to keep our collections and programming up-to-date,” according to Pam Steele, volunteer fundraising coordinator.
It is the third year the library has had the fundraiser which brought families out on both days. Attendance has gotten better since it first started.
“More people came out this year which is great,” said Steele.
Steele said the library wanted to have a nice event before school recommences for the new school year.
Supporting the library was a team effort.
Corrie Post, library director, even saw her family come out to play and support Herr Library.
Christopher Post brought out his two children, Jacob and Elisabethe.
Jacob, a high school junior, said he got a hole in one on one of the rounds against his father.
Elisabethe, 10, said she was enjoying herself. This is not the family’s first time playing miniature golf at the library.
Post said Jacob and Elisabeth’s start school on Wednesday.
“We came last year,” Post said. “It’s a lot of fun and it supports a good cause.”