Minnie A. (Derr) Landis, 95, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Personal Care, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Montgomery, a daughter of the late Victor H. and Nellie S. (Bailey) Derr.
On April 6, 1947, Minnie married the late Kenneth F. Landis Sr. and they celebrated 54 years of marriage together until his death on March 10, 2002.
Minnie was a graduate of Montgomery High School Class of 1944. She was a member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, Milton, AARP, Ramblers Club and SCORE — PPL Club. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling.
Minnie is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth F. Jr. and Cathy Landis of Drums and Dennis A. and Heather Landis of Winfield; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by one son, Ronald G. Landis of Lebanon, Tenn.; five brothers, Gene, John, LaRue, Edward and Robert “Bob” Derr; and one sister, Mary Sweet.
A graveside service will take place in Elimsport Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
