Miriam B. E. Bingaman, 85, Mifflinburg

Mirriam B.E. Bingaman, 85, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Jan. 13, 1937, in White Springs, a daughter of the late Lester L. and Pauline U. (Loss) Grubb. On Sept. 25, 1953, she married Donald E. Bingaman, who preceded her in death April 11, 2020.
Mirriam attended White Springs, Rand, and graduated from Mifflinburg High School.
She was employed at the Arena, University Motor Inn, Milton Shoe Factory, Kan Trak Ter Sewing, Blough Wagner, Sheetz, and at Evangelical Community Hospital for 25 years, until retirement in June of 2020, and was known as Elvis by many because of her Elvis scrub shirts. Her and her boss, Dwaine, had competitions to see who would see the first robin of the year. She thought of her Evan coworkers as her family.
She was a member of Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
Mirriam loved her flowers, being with family and her orange suped-up Maverick. She was always very giving and was loved by all.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Donald Bingaman Jr., of Millmont, and David Bingaman and Kim Ruhl of Mifflinburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn and Rich Miller of Mifflinburg, and Debra and Clarence Ettinger of Lewisburg; five grandchildren and their spouses, Linda and Tim Kerstetter of Mifflinburg, Angie Fetterolf and John McAllister of Lewisburg, Sue and Brian Guffey of Lewisburg, Tracy and Bob Woolsey of Shamokin, and Scott Fetterolf and Stephanie Beachel of Mifflinburg; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Agnes Rathfon and Linda Bowersox, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sister, Helen Ruhl, and brother, Henry Grubb.
Burial will be held privately in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
