SELINSGROVE — Misericordia used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Susquehanna's women's basketball team for a 71-56 in the title game of the National Beef Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars, led by two after three quarters before outscoring the River Hawks 21-8 over the final 10 minutes to improve to 5-0.
Susquehanna is 2-2.
Julia Pinckert and Kaitlyn Lynch each scored 15 points for the River Hawks. Pinckert, a freshman, three 3-pointers and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and handed out eight assist.
SU took a 52-50 lead when Lynch finished a fastbreak with a layup with 9:19 to play, but the Cougars outscored the River Hawks 21-4 the rest of the way.
NATIONAL BEEF TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Championship
MISERICORDIA 71, SUSQUEHANNA 56
MISERICORDIA (5-0) 71
Haefele 6-14 6-9 23; Santacroce 2-4 8-12 12; Delfino 5-12 1-1 12; Bondi 3-12 2-2 9; Fasti 0-4 2-2 2; Grosch 1-3 2-2 5; Dowling 1-4 2-3 4; Postiglinoe 1-2 0-0 2; McCaffrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 25-33 71.
SUSQUEHANNA (2-2)
Pinckert 5-10 2-2 15; Lynch 7-14 0-0 15; Selvaggi 4-11 0-0 9; Schawabe 3-8 2-2 8; Goldenziel 1-4 4-4 6; Dorsey 1-1 1-2 3; Sabol 0-1 0-0 0; Klein 0-0 0-0 0; Hildenbrandt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 9-10 56.
Halftime: Misericordia 30-29. 3-point shots: Misericordia 8-26 (Haefele 5-11; Delfino 1-3; Bondi 1-7; Fasti 0-1; Grosch 1-3; Dowling 0-1), Susquehanna 5-15 (Pinckert 3-5; Lynch 1-5; Selvaggi 1-5). Rebounds: Misericordia 45 (Santacroce 7), Susquehanna 35 (Pinckert 12). Assists: Misericordia 10 (Fasti 3), Susquehanna 14 (Pinckert 8).