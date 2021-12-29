LEWISBURG — For the first 10 minutes Monday night, everything was even in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball game between Lewisburg and Danville.
"We got the ball inside a few times, scored some baskets," Danville coach Wayne Renz said. "In the whole first half, I thought we had several quality shots. The ball just wouldn't go through the hoop. The hoop shrinks when it doesn't go in, and that's what happened to us. We just couldn't get any momentum."
Lewisburg was able to create momentum with its defense and rebounding, and grabbed a 36-19 win over the Ironmen.
Danville's Savannah Dowd, who scored four of her five points in the opening stretch, made a short hook to tie the game 8-8 just more than a minute into the second quarter. Over the next 18 minutes of game time, Lewisburg outscored Danville 19-4 to take control and grab its first win.
"The girls have been playing really hard all year; it's just been a matter of putting the ball in the basket," Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said. "I told them, 'Once you get that first win, more should start coming. It's just getting over the mountain.'"
The Ironmen (1-5, 0-4) tried to make things interesting down the stretch. After Sydney Bolinsky made a pair of free throws to put Lewisburg ahead 27-12, Danville scored seven straight points.
"We had the effort necessary; we played hard," Renz said. "I'm certainly happy with that. We just had too many mistakes, turnovers. They had a couple quick girls that gave us trouble all night long. We just didn't make any shots.
"We matched them as far as the effort. They just played a better game than we did."
Grace Everett scored three points, and Ella DeWald and Trinity Willoughby each scored a pair in that stretch.
"I have several players who hustle and are quick like some of theirs," Renz said. "Grace is certainly one of them. Ella played a tough game. She was our point guard tonight. She's not usually our point guard, but we asked her to do that. ... We hustled all night long. It just didn't work out."
DeWald led the Ironmen with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots.
"Ella is a gamer," Renz said. "She comes and plays hard every night. She challenges people on their shots. She had a couple really nice blocks at key times that kept us close at those moments."
LEWISBURG 36, DANVILLE 19
Danville (1-4, 0-4) 19
Grace Everett 1 1-2 3, Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2, Ella DeWald 2 2-2 7, Maddie Sauers 1 0-1 2, Savannah Dowd 2 1-2 5. Totals 7 4-7 19.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Theresa Amarante, Hannah Hafer.
Lewisburg (1-5, 1-4) 36
Maddie Materne 2 3-4 7, Sydney Bolinsky 1 2-2 4, Maddie Still 2 1-4 5, Sophie Kilbride 3 1-4 7, Anna Baker 2 0-0 4, Keeley Baker 4 1-3 9. Totals 14 8-17 36.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Elsa Fellon, Maria Bozella.
Score by quarters
Danville;6;2;4;7 — 19
Lewisburg;8;7;8;13 — 36