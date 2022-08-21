Pennsylvania State Police have located an 80-year-old Union County man missing since Friday.
State police haven't released many details, other than a social medial post that Michael Reich was located safely on Sunday afternoon. The Union County Emergency Management Facebook page also posted the news Sunday.
According to state police, Reich went was last seen around at an assisted living facility 10 p.m. Friday in Buffalo Township.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory - Union County UPDATE: Reich located safe. MEPA is cancelled thanks for the assistance.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 21, 2022
According to EMA officials, conducted a grid search on Saturday afternoon for Reich in the area of Brook Park (Aspen Place) Lewisburg and surrounding area. Drones and K9 units were also included in the search,.