MONROE TOWNSHIP — The focus of Valentine’s Day is usually one’s significant other. But it can also be a day when we think outside of our immediate relationships and consider those in our circle who might need a reminder that they are loved and not forgotten.
Missio Dei Alliance is overseeing an outreach this year that will bless widows and shut-ins with cheery flower deliveries. Deliveries can be scheduled for individuals in and around the Selinsgrove area in Snyder County. Flowers will be delivered throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 12, by church volunteers and friends. Those looking to volunteer can contact Pastor C.A. Cranfill at pastorca@missiodeipa.com.
“This idea is primarily taken from the book of James,” Cranfill said. “At the end of the first chapter, James writes that religion that is both pure and undefiled is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.”
“Oftentimes, it is the widows and shut-ins that become neglected and forgotten,” he said. “I wanted to do something that would fulfill this imperative from Scripture and make people feel special and cared about at the same time.”
He added that Valentine’s Day can be an especially hard holiday for those who have lost a spouse, and “They deserve to know that they are valued and loved by the people of God.”
The flowers are being provided by the church. Cranfill said they ordered a number in advance, but are prepared to do their best to meet whatever orders come in over that amount.
Some of the flowers are being purchased from Graci’s Flowers & Gifts in Selinsgrove.
According to shop co-owner Cathy Herrold, Valentine’s Day is the biggest single holiday for flower sales, and though she does see an individual from time to time who buys flowers to give to someone other than their significant other on Valentine’s Day, it is not very often, and she surely doesn’t see massive church giveaways like this one.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea, because there are a lot of people that need cheering up,” she said, “and especially widows and people that are alone. It makes them feel like somebody loves them and remembers them.”
Flowers, she said, are proven to be one of the best gifts you can give. Scientific research, she said, was done by giving people giving gifts like candles, candy, and flowers. “Flowers was the only gift for which everyone smiled. It’s just something cheerful and uplifting. It’s a gift that everyone likes.”
Cranfill said the outreach falls within the mission of Missio Dei.
“Mission Dei believes that God is engaged in carrying out a mission of reconciling a fallen world back unto Himself,” he said. “We believe that through even the smallest acts of kindness and service, we can participate in that mission.”
He said he doesn’t have any particular expectation for the outreach other than that “people will be reminded of God’s goodness through the tangible acts of His church.”
Visit https://missiodeipa.com/valentines-day-outreach/. The final day to register a flower recipient is Feb. 12. More information is also available at the Missio Dei Alliance facebook page.