MANDATA — Although a pair of encroachment penalties on the opening series cost Line Mountain just a single first down, perhaps those miscues provided a clue as to what was about to happen to Brandon Carson’s Eagles.
Especially since errors proved costly to the home squad.
Unable to get on track offensively for the second week in a row — combined with several untimely mistakes — Line Mountain suffered a 22-3 setback to Susquenita in a Mid-Penn Liberty Division game played Monday afternoon at sunny Ressler Field.
The game originally was scheduled to take place last Friday.
“Our issues were self-inflicted,” Carson said. “We’re going to have some of that because we’re so young, but the stuff that happened, happened to the seniors. I didn’t expect that. ... There didn’t seem to be any physical issues, but more of the mental (kind). We need to be better at the mental side of the game.
“We didn’t come to play today.”
Louie Frisenda rushed for a touchdown, Derek Gibney tossed a short touchdown pass to his twin brother, Drew, and Mason Figard returned an interception for a late score that enabled Susquenita to leave for home with its first win of the season, in its delayed season opener.
“It’s a blessing, man,” first-year Susquenita coach Augie Glass said. “To get out and finally play a game after being put on hold for two weeks. These kids were ready. ... The coaches made sure the kids were ready to play.
“We expected a dog fight; it’s a division game,” Glass continued. “Line Mountain wasn’t going to lay down. They’re a good team.”
Brayden Boyer’s 30-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, a ball that glanced off the left upright and tumbled just over the crossbar, accounted for all of Line Mountain’s points.
Boyer’s early field goal in Week 1 was all the Eagles managed in a 6-3 setback at Juniata that kicked off the 2021 campaign.
“Our offense has to establish some sort of identity and kind of figure things out,” said Carson, whose Eagles cracked the red zone just once.
While Line Mountain was able to force Susquenita (1-0, 1-0) to punt at the end of its first offensive series, another mistake cost the Eagles a first down deep in Blackhawks territory, as a holding penalty nullified an electric run by freshman Ian Bates.
Although Boyer’s boot pushed the hosts (0-2, 0-2) in front with 6:41 remaining in the opening half, the Eagles failed to cover Drew Gibney on a fourth-and-long — despite defensive coordinator Jim Ermert’s loud pleas from the press box — so Susquenita faked the punt, and Derek Gibney connected with his brother for a 25-yard gain.
Moments later, Frisenda blasted over from 1 yard out to put the Blackhawks in front.
Unable to move the football consistently, particularly after halftime, a Line Mountain fumble at its own 3 squirted into the end zone, forcing quarterback Nick Snyder to fall on the loose ball. A safety was awarded.
On its ensuing possession, Frisenda’s 36-yard touchdown run — he broke several tackles along the way — gave Susquenita a first down at the Line Mountain 11. Three plays later, on a quick slant, the Gibney twins connected for a 10-yard score.
After coughing up another fumble and a series of three-and-outs, Figard intercepted a pass thrown by Line Mountain backup quarterback Blake Readinger that fluttered through Line Mountain fingers.
What followed was a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown that virtually wrapped up the encounter.
Line Mountain yielded 117 rushing yards to Frisenda, yet Carson was pleased with a defensive unit that was on the field for significant stretches and fought fatigue throughout the contest. The Eagles allowed only 56 yards on offense that weren't gained by Frisenda on the ground.
Susquenita’s defense was even more effective, forcing three turnovers while limiting the Eagles to just 80 yards of offense. Line Mountain also logged eight three-and-outs.
“Give Susquenita a ton of credit,” Carson said. “They showed up; they played physical football; they had a pretty good game plan defensively.
“They did a good job playing physical and showing us something we hadn’t seen.”
What makes Monday’s loss even more problematic is the Eagles have just three days to get ready for Friday’s Mid-Penn crossover against Middletown. Line Mountain also plans to honor the 1971 and 1995 squads during a halftime ceremony.
“This is going to sting,” Carson said. “I felt like coming into the game, as long as we played good, disciplined football we’d be in good shape at the end of the game.
“We didn’t.”
SUSQUENITA 22, LINE MOUNTAIN 3
Susquenita (1-0);0;6;10;6 — 22
Line Mountain (0-2);0;3;0;0 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
LM-FG, Brayden Boyer 30
S-Louie Frisenda 1 run (run failed)
Third quarter
S-Safety, Line Mountain recovered own fumble in end zone
S-Drew Gibney 10 pass from Derek Gibney (Bryce McKee pass from De. Gibney)
Fourth quarter
S-Mason Figard 52 interception return (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;LM
First downs;12;5
Rushing yards;36-118;31-21
Passing;5-27-1;7-20-2
Passing yards;55;59
Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-yards;5-35;7-51
Punts-average;8-32-3;5-33.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquenita: Louie Frisenda 26-117, TD; Derek Gibney 5-8; Tyler Fisher 1-1; Wyatt Jumper 3-(-3); Team 1-(-5). Line Mountain: Beau Keim 9-16; Nick Snyder 7-13; Micah Sgrignoli 7-10; Max Bingaman 3-5; Nolan Baumert 1-(-4); Team 1-(-5); Ian Bates 3-(-14).
PASSING — Susquenita: Derek Gibney 5-27-1, 55 yards, TD. Line Mountain: Nick Snyder 6-15-1, 60 yards; Blake Readinger 1-5-1, -1 yards.
RECEIVING — Susquenita: Drew Gibney 3-34, TD; Kamar Lewis 1-15; Bryce McKee 1-6. Line Mountain: Brayden Boyer 4-53; Aidan Kritzer 1-11; Bates 1-(-1); Baumert 1-(-4).