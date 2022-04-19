Mitzi A. Kurtz, 80, of Springtown Road, Watsontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 18, 1941, in California, she was the daughter of the late Bevin A. and Ethel E. (Mincemoyer) Brown. From an early age, she was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Edna and Roy “Rocky” Klingler, Winfield. On Dec. 10, 1961, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Kurtz. During 60 years of marriage, her children frequently witnessed their expressions of love to each other and would catch them winking at each other.
She was a 1959 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
She and her husband owned and operated Kurtz Motor Sports in rural Watsontown for many years where she and Gene also taught ATV classes. In addition, she assisted her husband with the family dairy farm.
She was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical “Delaware Run” Lutheran Church where she was treasurer for over 50 years, taught Sunday school for over 30 years, and served on the church council.
Mitzi enjoyed morning walks, reading fictional novels and her Bible. In her earlier years, she enjoyed leading 4-H Club and Girl Scouts. Her hobbies included bowling, flowers, square dancing, and gardening, but most of all loved cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed earned business vacations around the world, especially Sidney, Australia.
Surviving besides her husband, Gene, are two daughters, Deborah L. Kurtz (Jeffrey Metzger) of Watsontown and Kathy K. Kurtz (Matt Crowder) of Naples, Fla.; two sons, Randy E. (Pamela) Kurtz and Rodney J. (Michelle) Kurtz, all of Watsontown; 11 grandchildren, Ashley (Brent) Wertman, Alissa (Jeff) Matweecha, Alexa (Danny) Willey, Michael (Brittany) Muffly, Brandon (Nicole) Kurtz, Bryce, Becca, and Dakotah Kurtz, Tyler Jarrett, and Kylan and Landan Kurtz; three great-grandchildren, Amelia and Maverick Wertman and Alex Matweecha. Also surviving are cousins she lived with, Carolyn Klingler, Pat Klingler Moyer and Penny Klingler Cooper.
Mitzi was preceded in death by two brothers, John E. and Byron Brown; a sister, Beverly Vincent; and cousins she lived with, Leighton and Richard Klingler.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, where the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Faron Johnson, Rev. Justin Lingenfelter, and Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating.
Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in her memory be made to her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com