The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Kelly hit a two run-homer and drove in three runs, Nick Ahmed added a two-run blast, and Zac Gallen pitched five strong innings in his first start in his hometown, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-7 win over the slumping Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
Asdrubal Cabrera, Josh Rojas and Drew Ellis had RBI singles as the Diamondbacks pounded Phillies pitching for 15 hits.
Gallen (2-7), who grew up in nearby Pennsauken, New Jersey, needed 103 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out six.
Jean Segura hit a two-run home run to supply the brunt of offense for the Phillies (63-64), who have lost seven of nine to fall 5½ games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Pirates 11, Cardinals 7
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco turned boos into cheers with the decisive two-run double during an eight-run seventh inning, and Pittsburgh rallied.
Polanco’s double put the Pirates ahead for good at 9-7, and was one of six straight hits off reliever Genesis Cabrera.
Down 7-3 going into the seventh, the Pirates tied it with two-run singles by Bryan Reynolds and Wilmer Difo. Polanco then one-hopped the left-center field wall with his double before pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo capped the outburst with a two-run home run.
The Cardinals led 7-1 midway through the third inning.
Michael Chavis had the second four-hit game of his career, the other coming with Boston in 2019 as a rookie. Colin Moran also had four hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Difo added three hits.
Chad Kuhl (4-6) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Cabrera (2-5) was charged with six runs while not retiring a batter.
Giants 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, and San Francisco beat New York for a three-game sweep.
Pete Alonso clocked a two-run drive off the restaurant windows beyond the left-field foul pole, but the Mets finished 2-11 in a pivotal stretch of games against the Giants and Dodgers — the top two teams in the majors.
Bryant connected in the first inning off Carlos Carrasco for his 24th home run of the season and sixth with the major league-leading Giants since they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline. Four have come against the Mets since Aug. 16.
Reds 5, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep, and Cincinnati beat NL Central-leading Milwaukee to avoid a three-game sweep.
Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 81/2 games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot.
Gray (6-6) struck out six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia’s two-out single in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases with two outs but got Rowdy Tellez to ground out to first.
Marlins 7, Nationals 5
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro homered and singled, rookie Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, and Miami beat Washington.
De La Cruz increasing his batting average to .353 since Miami acquired him from Houston on July 30. Miguel Rojas also went deep, and Brian Anderson had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won their second straight after snapping an eight-game losing streak Wednesday.
Elieser Hernández allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Hernández (1-1) struck out four and walked one.
Washington’s Juan Soto hit his 21st homer, a two-run shot.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 12, Twins 2
BOSTON — Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings, Bobby Dalbec homered twice, and Boston beat Minnesota.
Dalbec drove in seven runs, and Rafael Devers hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot during a five-run sixth that helped the Red Sox put away the Twins and seal Sale’s third win in as many starts since his return from Tommy John surgery.
Sale (3-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing two runs on two hits. Willians Astudillo’s two-run homer in the fifth accounted for the only runs the Twins managed off Sale.
The Red Sox hit multiple homers for the fourth straight game, but the highlight of the night was Sale’s nine-pitch third inning. Sale, whose first immaculate inning came against Baltimore on May 8, 2019. He did it again the following month against Kansas City, then joined Koufax in the third inning Thursday when he struck out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder on three pitches each. Refsnyder was fooled badly by a slider in the dirt on the final pitch of the inning.
Orioles 13, Angels 1
BALTIMORE — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, major league-worst Baltimore handled Los Angeles again, getting a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino.
Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.
Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31, and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25.
Indians 10, Rangers 6
CLEVELAND — Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to highlight a four-run first inning, and Cleveland beat Texas.
Zimmer’s 465-foot blast off Jordan Lyles (6-11) hooked toward the foul pole and landed several rows back in the second deck at Progressive Field before bounding into the lower deck.
Zimmer, who drove in three runs, has the two longest home runs hit by a Cleveland player this season. He hit a 471-foot homer to center field on Aug. 9 against Cincinnati in Cleveland.
Texas tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third, but Cleveland put together another four-run inning in the fourth.
White Sox 10, Blue Jays 7
TORONTO — Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list, and Chicago beat Toronto.
José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.
Rodón (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, the right-hander hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.