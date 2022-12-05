FREELAND — R.Sones (17) and B.Brobst (15) combined for 32 points in MMI Prep's overtime win over Lourdes Regional.
Owen Sandri finished with 12 points for the Red Raiders, while Alex Hughes ended with 10 points of his own. Lourdes Regional will host Lewisburg in non-conference action tonight.
MMI Prep 42, Lourdes Regional 36 (OT)
MMI Prep 42
L.Lispi 1 0-0 3; R.Sones 6 5-6 17; C.Pease 0 2-2 2; B.Brobst 4 2-6 15; E.Lopez-Rodriguez 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 9-14 42.
3-point goals: Brobst 2, Lispi, Lopez-Rodriguez.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (0-2) 36
Owen Sandri 3 4-6 12; Alex Hughes 3 3-4 10; Austin Lamonica 1 3-4 5; Colin Lokitis 3 3-5 9. Totals: 10 13-19 36.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Liam Bradley, Trebor Erb, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;16;7;0;10;3 — 36
MMI;9;11;5;8;9 — 42