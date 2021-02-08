Pennsylvania registered 4,717 new COVID cases on Sunday, the eighth day in a row with fewer than 5,000 new cases.
Across the Valley, there were 115 new cases registered on Sunday, including 76 in Northumberland County. There were also 20 cases in Union County, 11 in Snyder County and eight in Montour County.
There are two fewer active cases at Bucknell University on Monday. The university is reporting 39 active cases — including 33 students — while 122 students are in isolation. Bucknell president John Bravman announced Friday the university would not hold in-person instruction this week in an attempt to slow the spread of cases on campus. At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases, both among staffers. There have been no positive cases among students since the spring semester.
The state also reported 7 new deaths on Monday. There we no new deaths reported in the region.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients continued to decline on Sunday. Statewide, as of noon Sunday, 2,912 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 21 from Saturday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by 17 to 592, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 9 to 329.
In Valley health care facilities, 101 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down eight from Saturday. There were 73 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 21 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including four in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 18 patients, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,960 COVID cases tied to long-term care facilities in the region and 296 deaths. The state updates county-wide COVID-19 data from all long-term care facilities each day during the week, but not on the weekends. Specific-facility data are reported each week, usually on Tuesday, but not all facilities report data to the state.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 959 resident and 239 staff cases. There have been 205 deaths at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths in the latest data. There have been 150 cases, including 119 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 235 resident cases: 40 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is still reporting 54 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 12 positive cases among inmates and five asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Those numbers remained unchanged from Friday.
There are eight active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There are also two inmates at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 98 active cases, including 73 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 48 active cases, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 282 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.