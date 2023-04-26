“The cultivation of trees is the cultivation of the good, the beautiful, and the ennobling in man and for one, I wish to see it become universal.”
— Julius Sterling Morton
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Carolyn Nadel, executive director of the Danville Chapter of the American Red Cross, and Betsy Paterson, blood services, presented Keith Shaffer, of Riverside, with a certificate of recognition and appreciation for donating 20 gallons of blood.
o
Four people were honored by the Danville Area School District for their contributions to the school and the community in an emotional Arbor Day ceremony at the high school that was marked by tears.
School officials honored the district’s former superintendent, William Opdenhoff, and his wife, Georgeann; the couple who were murdered in their State College home.
Also honored was Ruth Smith, the district’s former business manager, and Dick Martz, the current superintendent, who would retire in June. Martz wasn’t told that he was going to be recognized.
He was given a fake agenda, which did not list him as an honoree; those presenting wanted to surprise him. Each of the four individuals honored had a tree, with a permanent name plaque, planted in their names as part of the Arbor Day celebration. The ceremony marked the 131st anniversary of Arbor Day across the nation.
o
Songwriter and performer Van Wagner was in an article in The Danville News about his sixth album, a 13-song album, “The Pickle Barrel,” co-written and co-performed with his older brother, Ollie.
Its release was special to Van as it was the first time he collaborated with Ollie, who had been his musical inspiration. It had been a dream of theirs for years.
Van, from his home in Idaho, said, “Were it not for him, I never would have picked up the guitar. This album represented a full-circle journey for my music, back where it all began with my brother.”
Ollie, a Presbyterian minister living in Montoursville, had a love for music from time spent at a Presbyterian camp. The Wagner brothers’ album was a salute to Danville and to Pennsylvania. Van wrote six songs, Ollie wrote six songs and the two of them collaborated on the song, “Martin Luther King,” The album cover was taken at a special spot; in a soybean field on their late grandmother’s farm. Wagner was planning on moving back to Danville in June.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Members of the DHS Chess Team displayed their skill at the board.
The team captured the Interscholastic Chess Tournament at Bloomsburg State College. Team members were Scott Williamson, Brian Wagner, Eric Troxell, Bob Capozello, John Carr and Shayne Smith.
o
According to info with a Danville News Photo: “Since the track at the Danville High School was covered with snow; Brian Metzger had to set up hurdles inside and run through the halls at DHS.” With the weather turning more seasonable the Ironmen hoped to meet at Southern Columbia.
o
Members of the Backwoodsmen 4-H Horse and Pony Club donated proceeds from their recent rock-a-thon to “Friends with Kids,” formerly “Project 10-4,” a Big Brother-type organization for troubled youths. Pictured in a newspaper photo were club President Chris Boyer, 4-H adviser; Friends board Chairman Jean Snover; Ron Blackledge and Friends Executive Director Diane Miller.
o
DHS senior Chris Snyder was in a Danville News photo taking over the job of circulation manager for the day at the Danville News as part of Senior Control Day.
Senior Control Day, which is sponsored by the DHS Student Government, gave the students the opportunity to spend a day at any of the businesses, offices, restaurants or companies they wished to spend a day learning real-life experiences.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Coach “Whitey” McCloskey, head of the intramural grade school track program at Danville High School (DHS) was in a newspaper photo giving the “start” signal to a group of enthusiastic sprinters as the 1963 Intramural track program was underway on the DHS track.
Youngsters from all jointure grades were invited to attend these practice sessions and to participate in the program.
The boys on the starting line included Bill Wagner, First Ward; Albert Hayes, Fourth Ward; Jim Hagenbuch, Third Ward; Don Hunter, third Ward and Art Newberry, Third Ward.
o
The Danville Senior High faculty, with Dick Lloyd leading the way with 32 points, upended the powerful junior high faculty 62-55 before an estimated 250 fans.
The contest “ala Globetrotter style” featured comedy as well as good sound basketball play. Junior high coach Jay Livziey resorted to unorthodox tactics to stop the offensive of the senior high faculty.
“From time to time a six-(player) senior high girls team was inserted into the lineup to vamp the high school faculty hoopsters. Junior high cagers, as well, with tennis racquets and an oversized ball were also inserted by coach Livziey.”
High scorers for the junior high faculty were John Morris, an import from Thompson Products, with 18 points. Jay Livziey, 12 points and Guy Long hit for 10. Top point-getters for the senior high faculty, in addition to Lloyd, were Bill Elder, 12, and John Vastine with 10. Stellar defensive efforts were turned in for the senior high faculty by George Cotterall, Al Barratt and “Whitey” McCloskey. John Neid, Eugene Shipe and Dick Connolley were standouts on defense for the junior high faculty.
o
Marlin Hummel, Scoutmaster of Troop 34, Mooresburg, was pictured accepting the National Camping Award from Robert Beers, chairman of the Council Camping and Activities committee, at the annual Recognition Dinner of the Columbia-Montour Council Boy Scouts of America.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Approximately 650 elementary students of the Danville schools presented the annual Spring Musical Festival in the senior high school auditorium to a capacity crowd. Mrs. Helen Johnson was in charge of the program. An operetta began the evening’s entertainment with the first three grades in Second Ward taught by Mrs. Swank, Mrs. McCollum and Miss Susan Sidler. Costumes were made by the parents. Scenery was made by students under the guidance of Mrs. Anna Miles.
A sixty-piece first-time tonette band drew special applause. The twirlers, Jacque Walker and Jeanie Mottern offered plenty of reasons why Danville shouldn’t worry about future majorettes.
The May Poll procession was colorful as were the various dances. There were numerous choruses, coronet solos and a violin duet.
The cast for the operetta included: John Long, Connie Evans, Richard Berry, Mildred Vought, Sandra Shultz, Ruth Ann Olson, Judith Ryan, Richard Johns, Charlotte Wray and John Bausch.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.