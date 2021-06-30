Mona Dene Bickhart, 91, of Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Arden Courts of Susquehanna, Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late William Charles McLaughlin and Gerald E. Bickhart.
Mona was born May 8, 1930, in Lewistown, the daughter of the late Bernard Kohler and Dorothy Hannah (Heiser) Diehl. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
Mona was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove. She was active with outreach and the Mom’s Group.
She is survived by her children, Darryl Ann Hetrick, Deborah Singer, Sherry McLaughlin Vandine, and Valerie Babb; Gerald’s children, John Bickhart, Robert Bickhart, and Carol Mattern; 14 grandchildren including Wyatt and Angela; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mona was preceded in death by her son, William McLaughlin; Gerald’s daughter, Linda Bickhart; a grandson, Danny Singer; a brother, Bernard Kohler Diehl Jr.; and a sister, Bernice Diehl Metzger.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 6, followed by the funeral service at noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 300 Rhoads Ave., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Audrey Brosious officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.
A graveside committal service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 7, in Juniata Memorial Park, 9010 Highway 522 South, Lewistown. Please arrive at 11:45 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Mona to Arden Courts of Susquehanna, 2625 Ailanthus Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road No. 302, Carlisle, PA 17015.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.