SELINSGROVE — Monroe Township is the latest municipality to consider offering a tax credit to volunteer firefighters.
The supervisors will vote on a proposal Tuesday to offer a credit of up to $1,000 of the towns' earned income tax to eligible firefighters who live in Monroe Township and serve wit Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Dauntless Hook & Ladder or Kratzerville fire companies.
The proposal offers the tax credit to firefighters who have received a specific amount of training and responded to a certain number of calls.
The township supervisors will vote on the issue at the 7 p.m. Tuesday public meeting.