DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners on Tuesday approved a conditional-use application for Cottontail Solar 3 LLC, and their plans for a $25 million 20-megawatt solar array project that would be located on five parcels of land in Liberty Township.
The approval is contingent upon Cottontail meeting 14 conditions, said Montour Commissioner Ken Holdren. Those conditions were not made public on Tuesday.
Over a two-day period, a public hearing was held at the Montour County Administrative Building. Objectors to the project were welcomed to testify, as well as expert witnesses with expertise in solar farm projects, brought in to testify by Cottontail Solar 3.
The array itself will fall on 297 acres, the combined acreage of the five parcels.
Leasing the parcels to Cottontail was authorized by three landowners.
The amount of the lease paid to the owners was not disclosed.
The property is currently vacant agrigulctural land, said Dean E. Reynosa, of MPL Law Firm, York, representing Cottontail.
The owners are Marlin and Norma Tanner, and Gordon and Terry Roup.
The property is bounded by Mexico Road, Hagenbuch Loop, Narehood Road, Jackson Road and Mowery Road.
Day one was a procession of witnesses on behalf of Cottonwood, includeing Principal Engineer William Schneider, who said the arrays would not exceed 15 feet tall, but was expected to be 6 to 8 feet tall. He also assured commissioners that there would be a 20-foot green space around the array. And he said there would be adequate spacing such that emergency responders could move about if necessary. There would also be containment fencing around the project, Schneider said.
John Guariglia, a landscape architect, addressed landscaping along the roadway and what he called the view-shed, noting that there would be 15- to 16-foot evergreens planted which would grow and become effective screens.
“After three years, the vegetation should be screening the project,” he said. “The view was definitely taken into account.”
Jekabs Hayes, an electrical engineer, said he performed “glare analysis,” and how reflections off the array might cause discomfort to drivers. His analysis indicated minimal glare.
The sound of the arrays will be in the low to normal decibel range, said Eddie Duncan, a noise control engineer. Duncan analyzed predicted sound levels.
“I have no doubt it is going to be fine for sound,” he said.
Environmental consultant Jeff Zirpoli talked about the wildlife at the renewable energy site and said there would be “no impact on threatened and endangered species.”
“Deer will not be able to get into the array,” Zirpoli said. Smaller wildlife, like rabbits, foxes and rodents will be able to move through the fencing.
William Bausch, with an adjacent home (a farm) on Stecker Mill Road vehemently objected to the project.
“I’ve lived here for 40-plus years and have a farm that encompasses 80 acres. If anybody knows anything about that area, I’ve lived there,” he said.
Bausch expressed concern about a creek that runs through his property that floods. He said that blocking the array off with fencing will lead to a buildup of debris, “that will flood me. It will also flood the field where the array is due to be placed,” he said.
Bausch also strenuously disagreed about the value of adjacent real estate, which officials reported would not be affected.
“No one is going to want to buy land and build an expensive home next to this project,” he said. “It will devalue my property.”
Bausch was the only objector who agreed to testify at the hearing.
Owner Gordon Roup wanted to make his view known as well.
“We are privileged to have our farm involved in this project,” he said. “The land has been in our care for 30 years. We have put a lot of thought and prayers into this decision.
“Our family believes in solar energy.”
Roup said leasing the property would provide a cash flow to keep the farm going.
Nearby housing developments, he said, “are far more detrimental to losing farm ground. Once a house is built that farm is gone forever. That ground is gone forever. At some time in the future the solar panels will be gone and the land can be farmed.”