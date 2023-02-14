DANVILLE — Elizabeth Brown, a resident of Cooper Township, stood up during the public comment part of the agenda at Tuesday's Montour Commisioners meeting, and spoke about how difficult it had been to get state police to respond to an incident that took place at a rural address.
"I had trouble accessing any law enforcement," she said. "What is the procedure in rural areas?"
Montour Commisisoner Trevor Finn said that because Cooper Township does not have its own police force, any 911 calls go "directly to state police."
But be assured, he said to Brown, "that you are covered by EMS and fire departments. You are on the map and if there is a fire in your area, we would respond immediately."
The issue with police is that it is their responsibility to respond. Finn suggested that perhaps Cooper township could work out an agreement with Mahoning Township to have their police department help in coverage.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved a proposal to upgrade the county's jail generator at a cost of $24,500. They also approved a 20-year contract for physician services for the jail at a rate of $450 a week.
Clay Fahringer was approved as deputy sheriff at a rate of $16.50 an hour. Ryan Craig was approved as assistant director of elections at a cost of $2,000 a year.
Finally, James Miller, Chief Probation Officer has retired, effective March 10.