DANVILLE — Two Montour County commissioners at Friday morning’s meeting expressed great concerns about how Govenor Tom Wolf’s stricter mitigation orders to help stem the surge of COVID-19 cases could affect small businesses.
Commissioner Ken Holdren, chair, and vice chair Dan Hartman said, “We understand he feels that he is doing what is best.”
But on behalf of small businesses, Holdren said, “I have to say they should have had more notice. You shouldn’t get a notice on Thursday at 4 p.m. that takes affect Friday at midnight saying you’re closed. Restaurants have supplies and they have been struggling. We are all doing our best to survive. And to come out on Thursday at 4 o’clock with a dictate that you are shut Friday at midnight is to me unreasonable for our small business owners.
“And that’s what really frustrates me,” Holdren said.
“I’m scared to death of what it is going to do to our small businesses,” he added.
Hartman said he spoke to a restauranteur who said he had just gotten a big seafood shipment Friday, then had to close on Saturday.
Hartman, vice chair, said, “I’m sure a lot of restaurants will continue to do takeout but others ...”
Hartman said he talked on Thursday night to a restaurateur who said it didn’t behoove him to stay open. He just couldn’t get enought take out business to cover the overhead.
“My impression,” Holdren said, “is we are going to have more closures than we did the first time restaurants tried to make a go of it with takeout. I don’t know how many people can survive this.
“I’m very concerned that some restaurants won’t reopen,” Hartman said.
In Danville, The Pub II was closed and the Hilltop Bar and Grille were closed temporarily.
“But now, how long can they survive?” Hartman asked.