The Daily Item
Montour County has a higher percentage of its population fully vaccinated in every age demographic than the state tracks, according to updated vaccination data released Friday by the state Department of Health.
On Friday, state Health officials provided the latest vaccination statistics for all age demographics by county. More than 16 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 1.8 million booster shots. This week, boosters for older teens — 16 to 17 — were approved.
Statewide, 58.1 percent of all eligible Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated as of Friday. Montour County ranks first statewide with 75.5 percent of its population fully vaccinated. The other Valley counties are all below the state level: 55.7 percent in Northumberland County, 47.5 in Union and 41.5. Thirty-nine of 67 counties have at least half of their population fully vaccinated. Snyder County is 60th out of 67 counties.
Of the 17 age demographics tracked by the state, from 5-9 to 85-plus in five-year increments, Montour County has a higher rate than the state percentage in all 17 groups with at least half of the population fully vaccinated in 15 of 17. State data show 10.3 percent of 5- to 9-year-olds in Montour County are partially vaccinated — the state doesn’t report fully vaccinated individuals in that age group — while 43.9 percent of 10-to 14-year olds are fully vaccinated in Montour County. In the 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 groups, the state reports that 99.9 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated.
In Northumberland County, 11 age groups have at least half fully vaccinated, including all ages from 65 and up with at least 79 percent vaccinated. The 75-79 group has 86.3 percent fully vaccinated, higher than the state rate. The state shows 3.5 percent of 5-to 9-year olds are partially vaccinated.
In Snyder County, no age demographic below the 50-54 group has at least half of the population fully vaccinated. In five different groups, Snyder County’s fully vaccinated rate is at least 20 percent below the state rate. At least 69 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, including 76.7 percent of 75- to 79-year-olds.
In Union County, 7.9 percent of 5- to 9-year-olds are partially vaccinated. Like Snyder County, there are no age groups under the age of 50 that have more than half of the population fully vaccinated. In the older age groups, from 65 and up, at least 79 percent of residents are fully vaccinated in Union County, including 85 percent of 70- to 74-year-olds.