DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.
Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.
Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.
Upcoming activities:
MONDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Morning bingo and tote activities
Low movement dancing to tapes
On your own tote activities
Whiteboard word game
Jokes on the hour
TUESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Let's do it again: Instruments and marching
In-house program on scams and scam bingo
First round of annual tea party
WEDNESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Annual tea party with wrapped cookies
Talk about this month's awarenesses
In-house program on scams and scam bingo
THURSDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Babe Ruth Day for snacks
TV activities
Activities from your tote
FRIDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Price is Right
Tote activities