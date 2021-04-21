DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.

Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.

Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.

Upcoming activities:

MONDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Morning bingo and tote activities

Low movement dancing to tapes

On your own tote activities

Whiteboard word game

Jokes on the hour

TUESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Let's do it again: Instruments and marching

In-house program on scams and scam bingo

First round of annual tea party

WEDNESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Annual tea party with wrapped cookies

Talk about this month's awarenesses

In-house program on scams and scam bingo

THURSDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Babe Ruth Day for snacks

TV activities

Activities from your tote

FRIDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Price is Right

Tote activities

