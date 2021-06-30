DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating.

No more than ten people may be in the center at one time.

No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.

Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit.

Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment.

Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.

Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.

TODAY

Beverage, pastry

First postage stamp virtual program

Drumps and bingo

FRIDAY

Beverage, pastry

Terry filling in

Games and fun

MONDAY

Closed for July 4

TUESDAY

Beverage, pastry

Center meeting at 10 a.m.

Hawaiian party, dress up, in honor of Haawaii becoming a state in 1898. Hawaiian bingo

WEDNESDAY

Beverage, Panera Bread

Work on fair crafts

Roundtable: Review July calendar

National Sugar Cookie Day — Make and freeze for the fair

Bingo

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Beverage, pastry

Participants take turns learning how to play solitaire on the computer

Roundtable to plan outside or inside summer activities

Bingo

