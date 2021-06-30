DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating.
No more than ten people may be in the center at one time.
No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.
Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit.
Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment.
Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.
Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.
TODAY
Beverage, pastry
First postage stamp virtual program
Drumps and bingo
FRIDAY
Beverage, pastry
Terry filling in
Games and fun
MONDAY
Closed for July 4
TUESDAY
Beverage, pastry
Center meeting at 10 a.m.
Hawaiian party, dress up, in honor of Haawaii becoming a state in 1898. Hawaiian bingo
WEDNESDAY
Beverage, Panera Bread
Work on fair crafts
Roundtable: Review July calendar
National Sugar Cookie Day — Make and freeze for the fair
Bingo
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Beverage, pastry
Participants take turns learning how to play solitaire on the computer
Roundtable to plan outside or inside summer activities
Bingo