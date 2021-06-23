The Danville News
DANVILLE — Montour County saw low COVID-19 community transmission for the fifth time in six weeks last week and none of the state’s 67 counties had substantial growth, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Overall, state Department of Health officials registered one new case in the past week in Montour County, a new case confirmed on Wednesday. The county’s cumulative total dropped from 2,019 to 2,009 after state health officials removed 11 cases on Tuesday.
DOH officials have regularly altered case totals by county as it reconciles information from testing sites. Montour County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 has actually dropped from 2,011 to 2,009 since June 1.
The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals is expected to be lifted on Sunday. Gov. Tom Wolf announced last month the mask mandate would be lifted when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or May 28.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses to 62 percent of the state’s entire population — 74.6 percent of adults — and 59.1 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines clinicsGeisinger continues to offer walk-in clinics and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines at its four vaccine centers.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week at the following locations:
Today at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.
The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination. If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.
New dataPennsylvania Health officials registered fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.
The Department of Health announced 174 new cases statewide along with eight deaths.
In the Valley, there are four new cases, three in Northumberland County and one in Montour.
There were no new cases in Union County for the third time in four days and state health officials removed one case from Snyder County’s total.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. The Valley surpassed 600 COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday.
The Valley surpassed 79,000 residents who are fully vaccinated with updated totals. As of noon Wednesday, 79,016 Valley residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, nearly 5.3 million adults are fully vaccinated.
HospitalsPennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by three on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday morning, 394 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 87 in intensive care units — down four — and 68 on ventilators — up one.
In the Valley, there are still 17 patients being treated in local hospitals — up three from Tuesday — including 13 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has five patients in the ICU and one at Geisinger-Shamokin.
The only two patients being treated on ventilators in the region are at Geisinger in Danville.