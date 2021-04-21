Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.