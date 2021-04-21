DANVILLE — The Montour Planning Commission is getting closer to having a draft of an amendment to an ordinance that will affect the coming solar farms in the county, and people who live nearby, said commission Director Greg Molter at Wednesday evening's meeting.
Molter updated members on the progress of said ordnance.
"The zoning committee has met six times and we have presented the draft to the county commissioners and to three major companies that produce solar," Molter said.
"We want feedback," he said. "We have been getting good conversational feedback. The commissioners want us to come back into committee and work on the amended ordinance a little bit more."
That committee will reconvene on April 29, "and we'll take another shot at it," Molter said. "We have made a lot of progress. Most of what we are hearing is not objectionable. It is an understanding of the terminology. Meaning we should spell things out a little differently."
There was discussion about setbacks.
"We want the setbacks in the ordinance to be no more restrictive than if you were building a house," Molter said.
Right now,the minimum is a 50-foot right of way.
"We have had positive conversations with the three companies we know are coming to Montour County," Molter said. "But we are waiting for their feedback. That is where we stand."
The hope had been that a draft would be presented to the commission on Wednesday, but they are not there yet and the timeline is pushed back.
"We're not in a hurry," Molter said. "We want the best ordinance we can come up with. We hope the neighbors understand that we are working in their best interests, taking their concerns into account."
Also, in his report to commission members, Molter said that in the month of March, there were six zoning permits issued, bringing in fees of $2,330, and two that were temporarily denied, because the permit seekers still had to go back to the zoning hearing board for special approval.