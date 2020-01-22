DANVILLE — The Montour County Veterans Affairs Office is working on uniting a relative with a Purple Heart medal awarded to a deceased World War II serviceman.
At least a half-dozen people responded with bits of information, office assistant John Novak said.
The office was able to locate a grandnephew in Oregon and in Alaska. A nephew also was located in Millersburg.
They are trying to arrange to present the medal to the nephew along with the Purple Heart Association in Bloomsburg.
Novak received the medal awarded to Albert Jeremiah Helt, a Seaman First Class with the U.S. Naval Reserves, from Dale Breech, of Paxinos. Breech was renting a storage unit and found the medal in a box while cleaning up the unit. He took the medal to Novak last month.
“A veteran from Arizona contacted us who is a private investigator and is searching public information to help without cost,” he said
He received an article on Page 12 of The Daily Item, Sunbury, PA, dated Dec. 6, 1945, which gave circumstances concerning his death at sea, he said.
On the front of the box is the name Gladys A. Helt, of 273 Fourth St., Northumberland, to whom the medal had been sent. Albert Helt is listed as deceased on the front of the box.
The medal, given for military merit, is inscribed on the back with Helt’s name and his rank.