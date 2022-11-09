DANVILLE — Montour County Solicitor Michael Dennehy, said that this year's voting participation number was "one of the highest" he has seen in off-year elections.
"And I've been involved in counting votes since the 1990s," Dennehy said.
Write-ins and absentee ballots were counted on Wednesday and provisional ballots will be recorded on Friday.
Dennehy said that there were 12,301 registered voters. Of that number, 6,137 votes were cast, meaning 61 percent of those registered to vote did so.
"That doesn't count the write-ins and absentees. It's possible that when all is said and done, the participation rate could get closer to 65 percent," he said.
Dennehy said that a total of 1,899 mail-ins and absentee ballots were sent out. Of that number, 1,734 of them were returned by Tuesday, a 91 percent return rate.
"Amazing," Dennehy said, "praising the voters in Montour County for turning out."
By mid-morning Friday, all valid votes, including provisionals, will have been counted, Dennehy said.
Meanwhile, comparing the number of registered voters to actual votes cast, the highest percentage of participation were Mayberry Township (196 registered voters, 135 ballots cast, or 68.8 percent), and Limestone Township (65.9 percent of 585 registered voters).
The largest number of votes came out of Mahoning 1 Precinct, 783 votes.
The winner of the race for U.S. Senator, John Fetterman, received 2,018 votes overall in Montour County. Votes cast for Mehmet Oz was 3,850. Oz's strongest support was in Valley Township (585 votes), Liberty Township (524), and Anthony Township (413). Fetterman drew the most votes in Mahoning 1 (358) and Valley Township (235).
Doug Mastriano lost statewide to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, but Mastriano was favored by Montour County voters, 3,635 to Shapiro's 2,336.
Mastriano had the most support in Valley Township (546 votes) and Liberty Township (490). Shapiro drew support in Mahoning 1 (398 cotes) and Valley Township (293).