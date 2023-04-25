MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors start the HAC-II contest by going up 11-0 by the end of the second inning. During that stretch, Montoursville hung up seven runs in the first inning.
Brianna Trueman finished with a game-high four runs, hit a double, and recorded three RBIs. Natalie Bennett and Hannah Klotz each ran three times, while Navaeh Montoya had two runs. Montoya also hit a triple and added a game-high for RBIs to the box score.
Mahlon Yonkin went 2-for-3 at the plate to go along with two RBIs, and on the mound she threw a 0.60 strike percentage and six strikeouts.
Shamokin's (7-4, 4-3) three runs came from Samantha Stancavage, Autumn Kehler, and Neveah Leiby. Kennedy Petrovich, Ava Hughes, and Kendra Taylor each had one hit and recorded one RBI during the game.
Montoursville 18, Shamokin 3 (4 innings)
Shamokin;001;2 — 3-5-4
Montoursville;743;4 — 18-10-1
WP: Mahlon Yonklin. LP: Emma Kurtz, Gabrielle Parks.
Montoursville: Natalie Bennett 0-for-2, 3 runs; Hannah Klotz 1-for-2, double, 3 runs; Emily George 1 run; Brianna Trueman 2-for-3, double, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Avery Cozzi 1 run; Navaeh Montoya 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kelly Friel 0-for-1, run; Jocelyn Jean 1-for-1, run, RBI; Nyla Kutney 1-for-2, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Yonkli 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Avery Stahl 0-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jill Stone 1-for-3, RBI; Marissa Hartland 1 run.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-3, RBI; Kurtz 2-for-3, triple; Samantha Stancavage 1 run; Ava Hughes 1-for-2, RBI; Autumn Kehler 0-for-1, run; Kendra Taylor 1-for-2, double, RBI; Neveah Leiby 1 run.