WILLIAMSPORT – Connar Imbro finishes 6-over-par 42 at Williamsport Country Club giving the Warriors the best score in their match win over Warrior Run 191-205 on Friday. Teammates Aiden Evans (46) and Cael Frame (47) each ended with scores of 50 or better, while Bryce Carey ended 20 strokes over par.
Dylan Laubach lead the Defenders at 44.
Montoursville 191, Warrior Run 205
at Williamsport CC (Par 36)
Warrior Run: Dylan Laubach 44, Hunter Saul 51, Mason Sheesley 52, Carter Sheesley 58.
Montoursville: Connar Imbro 42, Aiden Evans 46, Cael Frame 47, Bryce Carey 56.