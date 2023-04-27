MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville took two of the three singles games during the HAC-II match, including a victory for Rain Snyder in three sets against Stefan Kupas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Luke Friscia won the first singles game in three sets over James Kehrer 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.
The Warriors (12-5, 7-5) clinched the match in doubles action as Teli Bobatas and Brendan Shaffer edged out Rocco Richards and Nick Hand 7-5, 6-4. Luke Hilkert and Donovan Larson gave Danville their second match point in the second doubles game as they defeat Josh Wentzler and Cullen Pauling 6-3, 6-3.
Montoursville 3, Danville 2
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. James Kehrer 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Wyatt Fry (M) def. Nicholas Petrick 6-0, 7-5; Rain Snyder (M) def. Stefan Kupas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Teli Bobatas & Brendan Shaffer (M) def. Rocco Richards & Nick Hand 7-5, 6-4; Luke Hilkert & Donovan Larson (D) def. Josh Wentzler & Cullen Pauling 6-3, 6-3.