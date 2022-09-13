MONTOURSVILLE — After Wyatt Fry kicked the game's first goal for Montoursville in the first half, the Wildcats scored two straight goals from Moses Knepp and Gade Collare to give Mifflinburg a 2-1 lead. Six and a half minutes later, Fry tied the game with his second goal which sent the game into overtime.
Two in a half minutes into the overtime period, Mason Winslow scored the game winning goal off of a penalty kick to give the Warriors the HAC-II victory at home advancing to 4-1 on the season while Mifflinburg loses its fifth consecutive game.
Montoursville 3, Mifflinburg 2 (OT)
First half
Mont-Wyatt Fry (Mason Winslow), 23:11.
Second half
Miff-Moses Knepp, 46:51; Miff-Gade Collare, 52:00; Mont-Fry (Gavin Hawley), 58:34.
Overtime
Mont-Winslow (penalty kick), 82:35.
Shots: Tie 4-4. Corners: Mont 5-3. Saves: Montoursville 4 (Mason Lauchle); Mifflinburg 4 (Kanon Keister).