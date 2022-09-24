MONTOURSVILLE — Lexi Kane scored the lone goal for Mount Carmel (3-5 overall, 0-3 HAC-II) late in the second half in their non-conference loss to undefeated Montoursville. The Red Tornadoes head to Central Columbia for their next game on Tuesday.
Montoursville 4, Mount Carmel 1
First half
Mont-Leah Kaufman, 18:03; Mont-Lydia Earnest, 11:00.
Second half
Mont-Hannah Klotz, 38:00; Mont-Avery Selleck, 23:00; MC-Lexi Kane, 2:48.
Shots: Mont 13-6. Saves: Mount Carmel 7 (Gabby McGinley 5, Anna-Grace Renno 2); Montoursville 2 (Natalie Bennett).