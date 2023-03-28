MIFFLINBURG — Matthew Blake scored a point in his two sets against Jame Kehrer in the first singles game. Kaleb Sauers and Jacob Post were shut out in the other singles games, giving Montoursville the match victory.
In the first doubles game, Andrew Blake and Clay Groff lost in both sets 6-1 and 6-2.
The Wildcats are now 0-3 on the season, and they will host Selinsgrove next Monday for their next match.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Jame Kehrer (Mont) def. Matthew Blake 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Fry (Mont) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Lauchie (Mont) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Gio Catino & Brendon Shaffer (Mont) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-2; Josh Wentzler & Teli Bobotas (Mont) def. Ryan Sauers & Reese Conklin 6-0, 6-0.