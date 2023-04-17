MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors shutout Mifflinburg (0-11, 0-8) in six of the 10 total sets during the HAC-II match. With the victory, Montoursville (9-4, 5-4) sweep the season series against the Wildcats.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
James Kehrer (Mont) def. Matthew Blake 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Fry (Mont) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Lauchle (Mont) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Teli Bobotas & Brendon Shaffer (Mont) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-2, 6-0; Josh Wentzler & Gio Catino (Mont) def. Reese Conklin & Ryan Sauers 6-0, 6-0.