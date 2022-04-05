MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors captured the match by sweeping the Black Panthers in both singles and doubles. Montoursville clinched the victory after DJ Alexander won his singles game via default.
Milton (0-4) will travel to Muncy on Thursday for their next match.
Montoursville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Jared Matlack (Mont.) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Gilbert (Mont.) def. Luke Embeck, 6-1, 6-0; DJ Alexander (Mont.) won by default.
Doubles
Greyson Simms - Noah Shaffer (Mont.) def. Gaven Russell - Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-0; Kaleb Watts - Dominic Young (Mont.) def. Noah Heimbach - Talon Hoffer, 6-1, 6-0.