MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville dominated the HAC-II contest from start to finish, including a 19-0 shutout in the first quarter and taking a 29-4 lead at halftime.
Maddie Labatch and Sydnie Stone each scored 12 points for the Warriors (9-6, 4-3) in the game.
Emma Wagner put up seven points for the Mustangs (2-15, 0-7).
Montoursville 50, Midd-West 17
Montoursville (9-6) 50
Jill Stone 1 0-0 2; Sydnie Stone 6 0-0 12; Maya Neiman 2 0-2 4; Alaina Marchioni 2 0-1 4; Emma Wood 2 0-0 4; Shyanne Klemick 1 1-2 3; Nyla Kutney 0 3-4 3; Emily George 2 0-0 4; Maddie Labatch 5 1-1 12; Ashlynn Loe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-10 50.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kayleigh Sheleman, Danika Seese.
Midd-West (2-15) 17
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 3; Chloe Sauer 2 0-0 4; Isabelle Walter 2 1-4 3; Emma Wagner 2 3-4 7. Totals: 7 4-8 17.
3-point goals: Voss.
Did not score: Gracie Trawitz, Cali Sauer, Emily Kline.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;0;4;4;9 — 17
Montoursville;19;20;8;8 — 50