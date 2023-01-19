MONTOURSVILLE — Maddie Labatch (12 points) and Sydnie Stone (10) score in double figures giving Montoursville (7-5) the non-conference win over Northumberland Christian.
Carrie King finished the game with a double-double by scoring 10 points and grabbing 16 boards. Eden Treas (nine points), and Jenika Krum (eight) combined for 17 points and drained five 3-pointers.
Montoursville 53, Northumberland Christian 40
Montoursville (7-5) 53
Jill Stone 3 1-2 7; Sydnie Stone 5 0-0 10; Alaina Marchioni 2 0-0 4; Nyla Kutney 3 1-2 7; Maddie Labatch 4 3-4 12; Ashylynn Roe 4 0-0 8; Shyanne Klemick 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 6-10 53.
3-point goals: Labatch.
Did not score: Emma Wood.
Northumberland Christian (9-6) 40
Jenika Krum 3 0-0 8; Eden Treas 3 0-0 9; Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6; Carrie King 4 1-1 10; Ava Phillips 1 0-0 2; Caryssa Ressler 1 3-4 5. Totals: 15 4-5 40.
3-point goals: Treas 3, Krum 2, King.
Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian;7;7;14;12 — 40
Montoursville;9;15;15;14 — 53